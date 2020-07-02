County hits 162 total COVID-19 cases

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Iroquois County reported Thursday two additional cases of COVID-19.

A press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) stated a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s tested positive for the virus.

“Of the 162 individuals with laboratory confirmed cases, 144 have recovered and have been released from isolation, zero are hospitalized, 13 remain isolated at home and five have passed away,” the release stated. “We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by these losses.”

The ICPHD’s Communicable Disease nurses continue to work “tirelessly to complete investigations, conduct contact tracing and notify anyone determined to be at increased rick of exposure.”

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) COVID-19 website, as of Friday 53 cases among either residents or staff were located at long-term care facilities in Iroquois County.

On May 8, WCIA reported 28 residents and five staff at Merkle-Knippwrath had tested positive for the virus. By Friday, that number had increased to 50, according to online IDPH data. The status was listed as ‘open’.

Prairieview Lutheran Homes in Danforth had three cases of the virus reported Friday, with the status marked ‘as closed’.