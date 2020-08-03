County exceeds a total of 1,000 reported COVID-19 cases

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Sangamon County reported 72 new coronavirus cases across Saturday and Sunday, marking over 1,000 total reported cases of the virus.

On Saturday, 34 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the Sangamon County Department of Public Health (SCDPH). On Sunday, it reported 42 cases. The county has seen 1,045 reported cases of the virus to date.

Eight of the cases were hospitalized Sunday, and 442 were isolated at home. Five-hundred-sixty-one have recovered, and 34 have died.

According to data listed online by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sangamon County was one of ten counties in the state to be placed at a warning-level for increased COVID-19 risk.