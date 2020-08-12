County confirms two new COVID-19 cases

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Iroquois County reported Tuesday they have reached 282 total reported cases of coronavirus.

A press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) announced they have two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with one probable case.

Two women, one in her 50s and one in her 60s, were the confirmed cases. A male individual under the age of 20 was the probable case.

Of the 282 cases, 265 were confirmed and 17 were probable cases. Fifty were isolated at home, 12 were hospitalized, and 11 have died.

It also said 209 have been released from isolation.

“The probable cases that we will be reporting on the daily press release are individuals who have been tested and are found to have a positive test result by a local clinic using “rapid” tests that are not, at this time, (Illinois Department of Public Health) approved tests,” ICPHD said in the release. “These are antigen tests, not molecular tests, and are not laboratory confirmed.

It said people who test positive on rapid testing from that will be reported as probable cases, noting there were different rapid tests available from each source. IDPHD added some rapid tests were approved by IDPH, while others were not.

“If individuals chose to be tested at a clinic or physician’s office that is using a test that is not IDPH approved and the results are positive, that individual will be listed as a probable case and will be required to isolate per health department protocol,” ICPHD continued. “Their direct, known, and identified contacts will be quarantined. We realize that there are numerous definitions of Probable Cases but ICPHD will use the Probable Cases category to identify the individuals who have tested positive using a rapid test, not yet approved by IDPH, as these positive results are not laboratory confirmed.”