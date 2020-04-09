County confirms sixth, seventh COVID-19 case

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health department officials confirmed Thursday the sixth and seventh cases of COVID-19 in Vermilion County.

According to Vermilion County Health Administrator Douglas Toole, two Vermilion County residents have been infected by the virus. One is in their 30s, and the other is in their 60s. They were both tested in Champaign County.

“The patient in their 30s is currently hospitalized,” Toole said. The other patient is in their 60s and is at home, he added.

“We are just beginning our interviews with the two newest cases, but have not found any clear connections among the seven who have tested positive,” Toole said in an emailed statement.

The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) reported their fifth case of COVID-19 Friday. That person was a resident in their 70s and was reported as hospitalized at the time.

The VCHD also reported the third and fourth cases of COVID-19 April 2. Both individuals were reported as being in their 30s and neither required hospitalization at the time.

The second case was reported April 1, and the first case was reported March 31. Both of those cases were individuals who are in their 20s. The first person confirmed to have COVID-19 was reported as hospitalized in Champaign County.

“We wish all of them a full and speedy recovery,” the VCHD stated in a Facebook post Friday.

Toole also said Friday all patients were undergoing monitoring by the VCHD’s Communicable Disease division.

The VCHD is asking the public to continue to be vigilant by practicing social distancing, staying home unless necessary to leave, washing hands regularly, and cleaning common surfaces frequently.

