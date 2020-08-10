County confirms one additional case of COVID-19

FORD C OUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Ford County Public Health Department (FCPHD) has announced one new confirmed case of coronavirus.
The case is associated with an outbreak at a long-term care facility. The individual is a female in her 60’s.
Ford County has a total of 66 cases. Of those, 51 are confirmed cases and 15 are probable cases. 50 of the previously reported cases have been released from isolation. 14 cases remain active with two active cases currently hospitalized. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths.