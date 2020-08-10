County confirms one additional case of COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

FORD C OUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Ford County Public Health Department (FCPHD) has announced one new confirmed case of coronavirus.

The case is associated with an outbreak at a long-term care facility. The individual is a female in her 60’s.

Ford County has a total of 66 cases. Of those, 51 are confirmed cases and 15 are probable cases. 50 of the previously reported cases have been released from isolation. 14 cases remain active with two active cases currently hospitalized. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths.