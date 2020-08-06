County confirms nine new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County announced Wednesday three people living at a long-term care facility have tested positive for coronavirus.

Doug Toole, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator, said in an emailed state Wednesday they had nine new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed. They included two people in their 70s, two in the 60s, one in the 50s, one in their 40s, one in their 40s, one in their 20s, and a grade school-aged child.

A total of 212 cases have been reported in Vermilion County, along with 13,714 negative cases. The one-week positive rate was 2.9%, and their overall positivity rate was 1.5%.

“Three of our positive cases today are residents of the same long-term care facility,” Toole said, adding it temporarily transfers its COVID-positive residents to a Chicago-area nursing home with a dedicated COVID unit until they recover or are released.

“The families of all of the residents of the local facility have been notified. We are not naming the facility at this time, but the (Illinois Department of Public Health) will likely announce this as an outbreak in a Vermilion County facility.”

In a Facebook post, the Vermilion County Health Department said Wednesday six cases were released isolation. Thirty-three cases were still active, which included two hospitalizations.

“(IDPH) routinely coordinates with local health departments and provides testing resources when an outbreak occurs within its jurisdiction.”