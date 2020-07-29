County confirms new COVID-19 case

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials for DeWitt County confirmed their 26th COVID-19 case Tuesday.

A press release from the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department stated a Clinton woman tested positive for the virus, adding “she has been isolated at home since the onset of symptoms.”

“No close contacts were reported for DeWitt County related to this case,” said the release.

The department also said a contact of a confirmed cased who was exposed to the virus at work was on quarantine in DeWitt County. That person is a resident of Kenny, and was exposed to the virus outside of the county.

Piatt County reported no new cases Tuesday. They have recorded a total of 34 cases.