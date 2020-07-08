County confirms four new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County announced Wednesday they have recorded a total of 82 positive COVID-19 cases.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Wednesday they have four new positive cases of the virus. He said they include a person in their 50s, two in their 20s, and a grade school-aged child, adding the latter case lives with two other COVID-positive family members.

A total of nine people have tested positive for the virus since Monday in Vermilion County. On Tuesday, Toole reported another grade-school-aged child was confirmed to have the virus.

Between June 28 – July 3, a total of 19 cases were reported.

The Vermilion County Health Department has recorded a total of 7,258 negative cases of the virus.

Two men, both in their 70s, have died in Vermilion County after testing positive for the virus.

In a statement published on Facebook Wednesday, the VCHD said it has “30 active cases (28 in home isolation and two who are hospitalized).” Fifty have been released from isolation.

“Of the 82 positive cases, eight small groups (four cases, four cases, three cases, three cases, three cases, two case, two cases, and two cases) are connected by family, one small group (two cases) is connected by housing, and two small groups (five cases and two cases) are connected by workplace,” the post added.

“So far, we have received 7,340 lab results (7,258 negative and 82 positive) for Vermilion County residents who have been tested for COVID-19 (some residents have been tested more than once.)

“We wish all the people who tested positive for COVID-19 full and speedy recoveries.”