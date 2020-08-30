County confirms four new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County announced Sunday they have recorded 324 positive cases of coronavirus.

Doug Toole, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator, said in an emailed statement Sunday four people tested positive for COVID-19. They include a person in their 60s, a teenager, and two grade-school-aged children.

“Three of the new cases are family-related to cases from yesterday,” he said, adding those cases involved two school districts. He declined to name those districts.

Phil Cox, Salt Fork School District Superintendent, said Sunday that they had one case, a student, which was located at Salt Fork High School. He added that person was already on quarantine, and they do not anticipate any further contacts outside of their immediate family.

On Friday, in-school learning was suspended by the Salt Fork School District after four cases were confirmed in the first week of classes. Three of those cases were located at the high school.

Forty-five of the 324 cases in the county were listed as ‘active,’ according to the latest post published on Facebook by the Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD).

“All but two of the active cases are at home in isolation, and two are hospitalized at this time,” the department said.

The VCHD said they have recorded 18,812 negative results and 324 positive results.

On Saturday Toole said two new cases were confirmed, which included a person in their 40s and a pre-school-aged child. One of the two was related by family to a positive case reported Friday.