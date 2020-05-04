County confirms five new COVID-19 cases

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iroquois County was raised to 46 on Monday, health officials reported.

A press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) stated four women and one man have tested positive for the virus. Among the women include one in her 30s, two in her 60s, and one in her 90s. The man is in his 60s.

“Of the 46 individuals with laboratory confirmed cases, 19 have recovered and have been released from isolation, 4 are hospitalized, 22 remain isolated at home and 1 has passed away,” the released added. “We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by this loss.”

The ICPHD previously reported the following 41 cases of the virus:

One male individual under the age of 20.

Two men and three women in their 20s.

Five men and three women in their 30s.

Three men and four women in their 40s.

Two men and five women in their 50s.

Four men and three women in their 60s.

Two men and one woman in their 70s.

Two men in his 80s.

A woman in her 90s

The ICPHD asked the public to continue to comply with the stay-at-home order, and practice social distancing along with other safety measures to limit exposure to the virus. It added everyone should consider themselves at risk to exposure to COVID-19, and monitor themselves for symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.