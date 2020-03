DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health Department Officials announced their first local case of c oronavirus in DeWitt County.

The individual is a 20-year-old male and is a college student.

He was tested through a lab affiliated with the University of Missouri, where he is currently residing in i solation.

Officials say this is considered a DeWitt County case because the male listed his home address in DeWitt County.