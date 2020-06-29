County confirms eight test positive for COVID-19

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials reported Monday they received eight positive test results for COVID-19 in Vermilion County.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Monday they included a teenager, one person in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in the 50s, one in 60s, and one in their 70s.

“We are now at 62 positive cases, 5,677 negative cases, and 2 deaths,” he said. “One is connected to the outbreak at Rantoul Foods. One is married to a recent positive case. Three are in the same household.”

The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) stated in a Facebook post Monday the county has 19 active cases — 18 were isolated at home and one was hospitalized. Forty-one cases have since been released from isolation.

It also stated on Facebook that 7.6 percent of the Vermilion County population has been tested, “as compared with 12.4 percent of Illinois residents, and 9.8 percent of U.S. residents.”

In the week of June 21-27, a total of eight people tested positive for COVID-19.