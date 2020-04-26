County confirms 9 additional cases of COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health Officials have confirmed nine cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in Sangamon County.

The deaths include a man in his 80’s that tested positive for COVID-19 on April 22nd and a man in his 80’s that tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24th. Both were inpatients at Memorial Medical Center.

The total number of Sangamon County residents with confirmed cases between the five organizations is 107, including eight deaths.

Memorial Medical Center is reporting 10 confirmed positive cases currently hospitalized, including

eight Sangamon County residents, and one inpatient currently under investigation.

HSHS St. John’s Hospital is reporting 15 confirmed positive cases currently hospitalized,

including nine Sangamon County residents, and 14 inpatients currently under investigation.