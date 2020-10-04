County confirms 56 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department said 44 cases of coronavirus were confirmed Saturday, in addition to 12 on Sunday.

The county has recorded a total of 809 positive COVID-19 cases to date. Seven are hospitalized, and 176 are still active.

Doug Toole, Vermilion County’s public health administrator, said the following cases were confirmed Sunday: two people in their 80s, four in their 70s, one in their 60s, one in their 30s, one in their 20s, two teenagers, and grade school-aged child.

He added eight of the cases were related by family to new or previously reported cases.

On Saturday, he reported the following 44 confirmed cases: two people in their 80s, five in their 70s, seven in their 60s, seven in their 50s, nine in their 40s, three in their 30s, three in their 20s, four teenagers, two grade school-aged kids, and one toddler.

He said 21 were related by family to new or previous cases.

Toole announced Thursday that a man in his 70s who was COVID-positive had died — which raised the number of fatal cases in Vermilion County to five.