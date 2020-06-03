Breaking News
Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

County confirms 43rd COVID-19 case

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials for Vermilion County confirmed Wednesday they have reached a total of 43 COVID-19 cases.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Wednesday a resident in their 50s has tested positive for the virus. They have also received 2,888 negative results for residents who have been screened for COVID-19.

Only one of the cases were reported as hospitalized, and 16 were listed as under home isolation. Twenty-five have been released from isolation, and one person has died.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.