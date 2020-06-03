County confirms 43rd COVID-19 case

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials for Vermilion County confirmed Wednesday they have reached a total of 43 COVID-19 cases.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Wednesday a resident in their 50s has tested positive for the virus. They have also received 2,888 negative results for residents who have been screened for COVID-19.

Only one of the cases were reported as hospitalized, and 16 were listed as under home isolation. Twenty-five have been released from isolation, and one person has died.