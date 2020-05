URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- This year Mother’s Day looked a little different for the Blossom Basket in Urbana. Due to COVID-19, they are taking online orders, but are sold out for the upcoming holiday.

The Blossom Basket has been in business for over 50 years, but it's facing unique challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their sales have been up and down since the stay-at-home order started.