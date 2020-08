This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Macon County announced Sunday it has recorded a total of 834 COVID-19 cases.

A press release from the Macon County Health Department said they have confirmed 33 new cases of the virus.

Of the 834 who tested positive, 534 have recovered. Twenty-five have died, 14 were hospitalized, and 261 were still isolated at home.