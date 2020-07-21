County confirms 22 new COVID-19 cases

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Sangamon County announced Monday they have recorded a total of 687 COVID-19 cases.

A Monday press release from the Sangamon County Department of Public Health (SCDPH) said 22 people have tested positive for the virus. Six cases were reported as hospitalized, 247 were under isolation, 400 have recorded and 34 have died.

In the week of July 12 – July 18, a total of 143 new cases were reported, according to SCDPH data.

Data provided by SCDPH

WCIA reported Monday a COVID-testing center in Springfield that served thousands has closed. SCDPH officials added they believe the will ‘shortly’ have a solution.