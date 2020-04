County confirms 2 positive cases of COVID-19

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials have confirmed 2 additional cases of COVID-19 in Iroquois County.

There are now a total of 18 cases in the county.

Here is the information about recent cases:

 Case 1: Male in his 50’s

 Case 2: Male in his 40’s

 Case 3: Male in his 20’s

 Case 4: Male in his 30’s

 Case 5: Female in her 60’s

 Case 6: Male in his 70’s

 Case 7: Male in his 40’s

 Case 8: Female in her 40’s

 Case 9: Female in her 40’s

 Case 10: Male in his 60’s

 Case 11: Female in her 30’s

 Case 12: Female in her 20’s

 Case 13: Female in her 40’s

 Case 14: Female in her 50’s

 Case 15: Female in her 30’s

 Case 16: Male in is 20’s

 Case 17: Female in her 60’s

 Case 18: Female in her 20’s

10 of the confirmed cases have recovered. These 10 individuals have been released from isolation.