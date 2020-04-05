County confirms 2 additional cases of COVID-19

MACON COUNTY (WCIA) — Health Officials have confirmed an additional two cases of COVID-19 in Macon County .

The first patient is a male in his 60s who is in isolation in his home. The second patient is a male in his 80s who is in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

At this time, there are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County. 69 tests have been completed, with six positive test results, 57 negative test results and six test results pending.

25 Macon County residents have been tested outside of Macon County, with two positive test results and 23 negative test results.