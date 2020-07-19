County confirms 18 new COVID-19 cases

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Coles County announced Sunday they have reached a total count of 254 COVID-19 cases.

A press release from the Coles County Health Department (CCHD) stated Sunday they have confirmed 18 new cases of the virus. It added three cases were hospitalized, and 56 were still recovering.

CCHD also said 178 of the cases have recovered, and 17 have died. It continues to conduct contract tracing as well.

County health officials also urged people to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

Citing Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of IDPH, the release said, “Wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands.”