County confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials announced Tuesday that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County has climbed to 470.

A press release from the Sangamon County Department of Public Health (SCDPH) stated Tuesday they have confirmed 13 new cases of the virus.

The release added 86 cases, or 18% of the total caseload, were still isolated at home. Five of the cases were hospitalized, and 34 have died.

Provided by SCDPH

Just under three-fourths of all cases in the county have recovered, or 345 to be exact.