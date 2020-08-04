County confirms 12 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County announced Monday they have reached nearly 200 reported coronavirus cases.

Doug Toole, Vermilion County Health Administrator, said in an emailed statement Monday he had 12 new COVID-19 cases to report. They include one person in their 80s, two in their 70s, one in their 60s, two in their 30s, one in their 20s, four teens, one grade-school-aged kid.

Toole said one case traveled to Alabama with family, two were married, and three were living together.

“That brings us to 13,095 negative cases, and 197 positive cases,” he said.

One person was listed as hospitalized with the virus in Vermilion County. Thirty were isolated at home, 164 have recovered and two have died. The overall positivity rate stood at 1.5% and the seven-day positivity rate was 2.9%.

The Vermilion County Health Department announced on Facebook Monday 28 previously active cases have been released from isolation.