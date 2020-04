MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Macon County have confirmed 10 additional cases of COVID-19.

There have been over 160 tests performed in Macon County and 35 cases have been confirmed in total. 25 cases are associated with a local long-term care facility, Fair Havens Senior Living long-term care facility.

The Macon County Health Department is identifying this facility to assist with communications to the community and family members of residents.