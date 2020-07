CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Clerk’s office announced Sunday they will close for the week of July 13 – 17 because one of their staff members has been exposed to COVID-19.

A Sunday Facebook post stated they will use that time for staff testing and cleaning of their office, adding they will reschedule any appointments for this week.

“We appreciate your patience as we work to ensure the safety of our office, staff, and the public.”