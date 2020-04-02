County announces eight new cases

Breaking News
Health department announces first COVID-19 case in county
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials announced eight new COVID-19 cases in the county.

As of Thursday, there are now 46 confirmed cases in Champaign County. Emergency Operations Center officials said Champaign County has community transmission, which means the virus is circulating among the community and infecting people without them knowing how or where they were infected.

They said everyone should consider themselves at risk for exposure, stay home as much as possible and self-monitor for symptoms. That means checking yourself daily for fever, cough, shortness of breath or a sore throat. Officials do not indicate testing for mildly ill or asymptomatic people.

