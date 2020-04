CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) –Health officials have confirmed an additional case of coronavirus in Champaign County.

There is a cumulative total of 104 cases in the county. There have been a total of five COVID-related deaths.

For information on demographics, please visit the Champaign-Urbana Public Health website at: https://www.c-uphd.org/champaign-urbana-illinois-coronavirus-information.html