County announces 11 new cases of COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials have announced 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Sangamon County.

The total number of Sangamon County residents with confirmed cases between our five organizations is 98, including six deaths .

Memorial Medical Center is reporting eleven confirmed positive cases currently hospitalized, including eight Sangamon County residents, and no inpatients currently under investigation.

HSHS St. John’s Hospital is reporting 16 confirmed positive cases currently hospitalized,

including nine Sangamon County residents, and 10 inpatients currently under investigation.