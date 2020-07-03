County adds two new COVID-19 cases

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Coles County reported Friday two new cases of COVID-19.

A press release from the Coles County Health Department (CCHD) stated Friday they have 174 confirmed cases of the virus. The release added three of the cases were hospitalized, 20 were recovering, 134 have recovered and 17 have died.

The CCHD continues vigilant contact tracing per Illinois Department of Public Health protocol and guidance. The release added their department also continues to be in direct communications with all long-term care facilities in their county.

“We know COVID19 spread in the community is partially due to asymptomatic individuals, ignoring social distancing, and not wearing face coverings,” the release stated. “Remember if you must go out wear a face covering to protect others and their face covering will help protect you. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with friction.”