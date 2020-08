MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

In a news release, officials said the patients are teenagers and are recovering at home. The health department has notified all of their close contacts.

As of Thursday, officials said there have been 2,154 residents tested for the virus. Of those tests, 71 have come back positive. There are 20 patients that are still in isolation.