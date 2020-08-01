Council members look ahead to anti-racism resolution vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– People in cities around the state and nation have called for change when it comes to racism. One community is putting some action behind it at the city level.

Springfield city council is set to vote on a resolution to uphold the city’s commitment to opposing racism. The resolution would also establish May 31st as Black Lives Matter Solidarity Day.

One city leader said this is just the beginning.

“This is not the end all be all because we still want to work on some ordinances as it relates to policing. That’s still in process, we have not abandoned that, it’s coming. The police chief is working on some things and we really felt that it would be prudent to see what he brings forward,” said Ward 3 Alderwoman Doris Turner.

May 31st was the day thousands drove around Springfield to support the movement in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. The council is set to take up the resolution for a final vote at next week’s meeting.