Teachers and students say goodbye during parade

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Barkstall Elementary held an “End of the Year” parade on Monday.

Teachers and staff lined the sidewalks in front of the building holding signs. Students and families were able to drive by and say “so long.”

One teacher said it was emotional saying goodbye to her students this way. “I guess because I love them so much and my passion for teaching is huge, and … but it’s also the relationships you build during the year with the kids,” said Valarie Prescott, 5th grade teacher. “There’s just so much going on in the world right now, I want to hug them, and tell them that everything’s going to be okay and that they matter no matter what,” she said.

“They were so excited to be able to have something like this so they could say goodbye to their students because you know, they spend Monday through Friday, seven to eight hours a day with our students, they become like their own,” said Principal Jessica Bradford.

They said they did not imagine this was how the school year would end, but are happy they came up with the parade so teachers and students could see each other one more time.