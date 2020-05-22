Bright Spot: Students celebrate 8th grade promotion

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The outside of Edison Middle School was decked out Thursday.

Teachers put it together to honor eighth graders on their promotion to high school.

Students missed out on a lot in the past few months and parents said this was a nice way to honor them. “I think they’re dealing with it well — mine is. My son, Ethan, is dealing with it well but he misses his friends and some of them coordinated to come at the same time so they could see each other and celebrate a little bit together — at a distance,” said Amy Jaeger. “So I think they’re happy and they’re grateful for a little bit of normalcy and opportunity to be together.” Students got to take pictures with all of the decor, balloons and signs.