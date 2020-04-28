Student makes touching video for senior class

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A senior at Sullivan High School put together a special way to honor her senior class.

Adalee Nichols, along with many students, did not think the school year was going to end the way it did.

Nichols decided to take some of the memories that were made and put them together to highlight her senior class.

“We have all these memories from the past… Why not take advantage of them and make it into a big memory. It will be really nice to look back on, especially since we don’t get to have the traditional memories seniors get at the end of the year. Our principal Mr. Allen said in this type of situation you can choose to focus on the bad or cling to the good, and I feel this video is a way to help us cling to that good.”

Watch the video here: