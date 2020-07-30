Special celebration for couple’s 65th wedding anniversary

CHRISMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a special day for one couple at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living.

Larry and Sally Sands celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. To celebrate Larry visited Sally at the facility.

A video posted on the Pleasant Meadows Facebook page shows Larry standing outside holding a sign with what appears to be a picture from their wedding, an additional photo and “Happy 65th Wedding Anniversary Larry & Sally” written on it. Also, Sally can be seen sitting next to a table with elegantly decorated goodies and punch to mark their special day.

As their anniversary falls during restrictions on visitors in senior living facilities, Pleasant Meadows said in their post, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way…True love crosses all boundaries.”