School holds parade for retiring teachers

FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — Spring semester did not go as planned for any school around the state, but Fisher Grade School still found a way to honor some of their teachers last days.

The school hosted a parade Friday for current and former students, parents, and anyone else to come and say goodbye to retiring teachers. Grade School Principal Jim Moxley was honored along with fifth grade teacher Kathy Brake and teacher’s aide Janice Kuhns. Friday was supposed to be their last day to say goodbye to their coworkers. They say they were honored to be able to see everyone who came out one more time.