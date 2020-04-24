Schnucks customers help company make $250,000 donation to United Way

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Schnucks announced Friday they are donating $250,000 to the United Way through their “Round Up at the Register” campaign.

In a release, officials said customers raised $225,400 from April 3 through April 20 by rounding up their bill to the nearest dollar. In addition to that money, Schnucks said they are donating an additional $24,600 to the United Way.

All of the donations will go to the United Way in each store location’s local area. Officials said the money will go towards the nonprofit’s work to support those who have had hardships because of COVID-19.

Schnucks’ CEO Todd Schnuck said he was thankful for their customers’ generosity and so was the United Way. “We are so grateful to Schnucks and their customers for this incredible outpouring of support and generosity to our community,” said United Way President and CEO Michelle Tucker. “With this support, we can help individuals and families impacted by this crisis with their immediate and long-term needs. Although we are all apart right now, this is a wonderful example of this community coming together to care for each other.”

Those who are facing hard times because of COVID-19 are asked to call 211, a confidential and free hotline through the United Way. They will be able to link you with resources 24/7.

This is not the only donation the grocery company had made towards fighting the pandemic. Officials said last month they donated $605,000 for COVID-19 relief in the five states that have Schnucks locations.