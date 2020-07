MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The city will host its first ever Bagelfest Breakfast Drive Thru this weekend.

Organizers said they canceled the traditional Bagelfest this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, now they are holding an altered version of the festival that allows people to enjoy the local Lender’s Bagels.

The event will be set up on Saturday from 8-10 a.m. in Peterson Park at the Demar’s Center.