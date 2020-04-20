Organizations asking for diaper donations

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s no secret that babies require a lot of time, energy, and necessities. That is why people in Champaign County are trying to help out families with some of that cost.

The United Way works with the CUPHD and several other organizations to give diapers to families who could use some extra help. It is called the Bottom Line Diaper Bank.

United Way took over the initiative about a year ago from a mother-daughter duo. They typically distribute 4,000 to 5,000 diapers monthly, but realized that they needed to go above and beyond this month with COVID-19 putting many people out of work.

April distribution totaled 17,000 diapers to families in Champaign county.

“Diapers are roughly about $80 to $100 per child for a month, and that can really start to add up when it comes to households that have multiple children, says Salvo Rodriquez from United Way. “Especially in households that are experiencing financial burden right now, too.”

But that big distribution means the Bottom Line Diaper Bank inventory has been wiped out. They are looking for people who are able to donate for next month’s distribution.

United Way says it accepts unopened diaper boxes. It even accepts donations via Amazon delivery. You can send boxes right to their doorstep.

United way says they distribute the diapers through their partner organizations. That includes CU public health, Children’s Home Aid, Community Center of Northern Champaign County, C-U Early, and the Multicultural Health Center.