Meijer adjusts store hours to give customers more time to shop

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Meijer officials said they are adjusting their store hours to give customers more time to get their essential items.

Meijer stores will now close overnight at midnight starting Friday and will open each morning at 6 a.m.. Meijer Express convenience store locations will also close overnight, but from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.; pay-at-the-pump fuel sales will still run 24 hours a day.

Stores are extending their shopping hours dedicates to seniors and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays/Thursday from 6-8 a.m. Seniors are considered those who are age 60 and older.

Additionally, times dedicated to essential service workers and Meijer employees on Mondays/Wednesdays will run from 6-8 a.m. Essential service workers include all medical staff, first responders and law enforcement.

Pharmacies will continue to open at 7 a.m. Monday-Thursday.