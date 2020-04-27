Man’s 3D printers provide protective gear for essential workers

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — When the pandemic began, Danville’s David Youhas said he felt a lot of anxiety.

“How bad is this? Am I going to get this touching a door?”

So Youhas found a design for a door opener tool he could print with one of his 3D printers. He said he got a lot of attention after sharing it on social media.

A door opener tool, printed by David Youhas.

“Initially, I started selling them but then finally I was like, ‘I just need to give this stuff away because people need to stay safe’.”

Also a self-described “techie-nerd,” Youhas has discovered some new ways to employ a high-tech hobby of his for a good cause.

He said he really went “off the deep end” with 3D printing, after learning about them on YouTube two years ago. At the time he said, “No way! This is like Star Trek.”

Now, Youhas maintains a collection of over a dozen 3D printing devices. Since the start of the pandemic, he’s used them to make over 600 face shields and 300 ‘ear savers’ for essential workers. Youhas said he’s given them to hospitals, doctors, care-givers and first responders.

According to Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr., 60 of his face shields were given to help protect city employees. Williams thanked Youhas April 13 in a public Facebook post.

So after investing all the time and money into 3D printing, Youhas said it was ‘absolutely fulfilling’ knowing his hobby was helping others.

“It has taken something I love doing and now given it a much bigger and more meaningful purpose, supporting others who are on the front lines who are giving and caring for us all.”

Youhas said the pandemic has affected him personally: he’s now working one less day a week for his job at Kone Elevator. He also said he’s donating the personnel protective equipment to essential workers “just to give back.”

Youhas, who attended Oakwood High School but was born and raised in Danville, said he’s drawn to the ‘maker movement.’ That’s a social initiative, which encourages people to use science and technology to make do-it-yourself (DIY) creations with devices or materials like 3D printers, laser cutters, and Arduino circuit boards. He said people share their 3D printer designs online for free — you can find his designs on Thingiverse.com by clicking this link.

The ‘ear savers’ he’s produced function as a two-sided hook for the elastic band of a face mask to latch onto and relieve the wearer’s ears of tension.

“If you’ve worn a mask all day and if you’re working ten-hour shifts, it’s pretty irritating,” he said. Youhas can make 16 ear savers in three-and-a-half hours with just one of his printing devices.

Another one of his creations was made specifically to help out other creators: in one Facebook post, Youhas showed off a printed tool he designed that “gives you an extra hand” when sewing facemasks.

“The hardest part is to hold onto the elastic because it’s actually shorter than the width of the cloth. So I made a little jig of plastic, a 3D-printed tool, that holds the elastic as you put on the inside of the mask as you’re sowing it.”

He’s also started looking into designs for ventilator parts, such as specialized respiratory valves.

“I do have the experience to produce higher quality stuff that’s more complicated, but I just haven’t yet found the people who need helped out.”

“If I have someone who says, ‘we need these,’ I could find the file and I could be printing them in 30 minutes. But the thing is, I don’t know who’s in need.”

I would love to be a resource for anyone that needs that kind of a thing.”

Youhas invited anyone in need of protective equipment to contact him via his Facebook page.

“I know there are small towns that down have as many resources as the bigger towns. As long as I’m still working, I’m happy to donate this stuff.”