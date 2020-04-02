Man recovers from COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After several days in the hospital, a Champaign man is recovering from COVID-19. But his family said his fight is not over because the virus did damage to more than just his body.

“I could barely breath,” said Eugene Jackson. “and I just had to lay there and breath in and out slowly.” Jackson got short of breath and though it was just from the dust that came with doing his job. But when the dust settled, he knew it was more than that.

He tested positive for COVID-19 and spent several days in the hospital. “I was kind of surprised, but at the time I was just short of breath. I was just trying to relax and take it as they were telling me.” His sister, Beverly Palmer, said “because we have a spiritual foundation base, and we believe that God did not give us the spirit of fear.”

Jackson said it was by the grace of God he came home to his wife. “His wife could not see him for the six days he was hospitalized,” said Palmer. “That was extremely hard on her.”

Jackson said he is feeling pretty good now and “each day it just gets better and better.” Palmer said she is grateful for her brother’s recovery. She knows, though, that there is another battle ahead.

“He would have medical bills, and then just dealing with everyday life stuff, things that I know he won’t really be able to meet at this time, like rent. Just those type of necessity things,” said Palmer. So, she started a GoFundMe for him. She is hoping her brother, who she said has always been a giver, is given the gift of compassion from friends, family and anyone else who wants to help him get through the rest of the fight.