LyondellBasell donates $1.3 million to global food banks

GLOBAL (WCIA) — LyondellBasell officials have announced a $1.3 million donation to help food banks combat hunger around the world during the pandemic.

In a release, LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel said they have already been supplying materials to make “filtration for face masks, breathable films for protective suits, and many other items like medical syringes, medical test kits, soaps, hand sanitizers and disinfectants.” Now, the chemical company is donating money to fight food insecurity around the world.

“While there are countless worth causes needing support, our goal was to focus on an issue that was not getting a lot of attention and a cause where our donation could make a real impact in many of the countries and communities where we operate,” said Patel. Officials have not yet announced the food banks that will receive the money.

This is not the first donation LyondellBasell has made in the fight against COVID-19. Patel said last week, they partnered with Huntsman Corporation (a chemical manufacturing company) to make a donation of hand sanitizer to medical providers.