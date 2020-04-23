Helping kids cope with current crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An area hospital is looking out for the mental health of children during the global COVID-19 pandemic. HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital posted a 12-page time capsule booklet on its website and Facebook page.

The creative outlet can give kids and even adults time to focus on self-reflection, coloring and drawing. It includes facts about what’s currently happening in the world and lets kids document what they’re going through to reflect back on it years from now.







“The experience of living during the time of COVID-19 is something our kids will be sharing with their grandchildren,” said Megan DeFrain, parent and HSHS St. John’s Hospital board member. “We hope other families use this fun activity to document this moment in time with their kids!”

The booklet also includes the hospital’s mascots, CJ and Joey. For more information, click here.