Film fest goes virtual

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinifest Student Film Fest is showcasing students’ work online due to the pandemic.

It is organized by students who have an interest in film making. Students can submit films of all genres.

This year they even added a Tik Tok category and a day in quarantine home video category.



“It seemed like a challenge at first trying to figure out how to re-work everything into a live stream and still being able to get submissions because we thought it would be harder with a lot of the production classes being canceled halfway through the semester. But I’m so happy with it and I feel like all of us were able to put together our own teamwork to make it possible,” says Shana Olivero, a Junior at the U of I.

Awards will be given to the film with the most votes. Students will be able to vote online for their favorite films starting on Monday, May 4th.

Anyone can rewatch the program online at illinifest.illinois.edu.