Families create Camp Sassafras

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — With summer camps not available this year because of the pandemic, a few families in Danville have taken things into their own hands.

Camp Sassafras is made up of five kids from two families so they have something to do over the summer instead of sitting around. The camp was named after the first tree they found while on a wilderness scavenger hunt.

The kids usually go to summer camp during normal years. Their parents are their camp counselors, and they say this will keep going until they get back to school.