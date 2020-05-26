Donations gives free meals to first responders

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders working during the pandemic can get a free meal thanks to a generous donation.

$2,000 was given to provide 200 meals for health care workers, police and firefighters. Those eligible can stop by the Apple Dumplin’ restaurant in Urbana to order and pick up the food.

The money was donated by Country Financial in Savoy, the Gallivan Group and INB Bank. This is their way of saying “Thank you” and giving back in a difficult time. “Just a little bit goes a long way to show other people that if I can do it, they can do it. It has a domino effect. If we’re all helping everybody, then maybe when we get through this it won’t be so different,” said Country Financial Representative Jordan McDaniel. There is still money left from the donation. You can call the restaurant at (217) 344-0076 any time to order.