Decatur Public Schools offers free meal delivery during virtual learning

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools will be delivering meals to students’ homes during the first quarter while they engage in virtual learning.

Students must be registered for school in order to be eligible for free meal delivery. Officials said they must be registered by the end of the day on August 10, in order to get meals during the first week, which starts August 17.

Families can register through their Skyward Family Access account. For families with kindergartners or who are new to the district, call (217) 362-3060.

Students will automatically receive meal deliveries once they are registered. Parents must opt-out if they do not want meals delivered. They can do so by logging into their Skyward Family Access account and completing the meal opt-out form. A form must be completed for each student.

Due to USDA guidance on the National School Lunch Program, Grab and Go meal pick-up that was offered last spring will not be offered during fall 2020 virtual learning. Instead, five days’ worth of meals will be delivered to students’ home addresses once per week, again starting the week of August 17 for students who are registered by August 10. Students registered after August 10 will still be eligible to receive meal delivery, but it will not begin during the first week of school. Decatur Public Schools

Officials also said meal delivery will continue as long as students remain in virtual learning, should it extend past the first quarter, which ends October 9.