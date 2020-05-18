DACC announces graduates honored with summa cum laude designation

COVID-19
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College will be holding their virtual commencement ceremony on Friday to honor more than 400 graduates.

Officials said of those 400 students, 16 will graduate with the summa cum laude designation. This means the student has a “cumulative grade-point average of 4.000.” In addition to the designation, the graduate received a gold tassel, gold cord and a medallion.

The students who received this honor are:

Dalton Ross BeddowCatlin, ILCriminal Justice AA
Jacob R. BergstedtHoopeston, ILPhilosophy AA
Annabella FalangaTorre Del Greco, ItalyPhysical Therapy AA
Maria Francesca FalangaTorre Del Greco, ItalyInterior Design AA
Kari Jo FreeDanville, ILNursing AAS
Dylann C. HallGeorgetown, ILPre-Vet/Animal Science AGS
Steffanie A. HigginsDanville, ILBusiness Admin. Technology AAS
Garrett Joseph LashuayOakwood, ILHealth & Physical Ed. AA
Sarah A. NehringPeoria, ILHealth Information Technology AAS
Tracie Toinette SandersDanville, ILAccounting AAS
Victoria SantillanaHoopeston, ILComputer Programming & Web Design AAS
Ashton C. SawyerCatlin, ILPsychology/Sociology AA
Lacey Jo SteinbaughGeorgetown, ILElementary Education AA
Donna Marie ThomasDanville, ILAccounting AAS
Leslie Ann Van CampCatlin, ILEarly Childhood Child Care AAS
Bernard W. WalkupKentland, INRadiologic Technology AAS

Students with a 3.750-3.999 GPA will graduate with the magna cum laude designation and will wear a gold tassel and gold cord. Those with a GPA of 3.50-3.749 will have the designation of cum laude and will wear a gold tassel. All graduates of distinction will be recognized during the commencement ceremony.

The graduation ceremony will take place on Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m. on DACC’s YouTube channel. The students recognized during the ceremony earned their Associate degrees and certificates during the Fall 2019, Spring and Summer 2020 semesters.

