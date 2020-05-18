DACC announces graduates honored with summa cum laude designation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College will be holding their virtual commencement ceremony on Friday to honor more than 400 graduates.

Officials said of those 400 students, 16 will graduate with the summa cum laude designation. This means the student has a “cumulative grade-point average of 4.000.” In addition to the designation, the graduate received a gold tassel, gold cord and a medallion.

The students who received this honor are:

Dalton Ross Beddow Catlin, IL Criminal Justice AA Jacob R. Bergstedt Hoopeston, IL Philosophy AA Annabella Falanga Torre Del Greco, Italy Physical Therapy AA Maria Francesca Falanga Torre Del Greco, Italy Interior Design AA Kari Jo Free Danville, IL Nursing AAS Dylann C. Hall Georgetown, IL Pre-Vet/Animal Science AGS Steffanie A. Higgins Danville, IL Business Admin. Technology AAS Garrett Joseph Lashuay Oakwood, IL Health & Physical Ed. AA Sarah A. Nehring Peoria, IL Health Information Technology AAS Tracie Toinette Sanders Danville, IL Accounting AAS Victoria Santillana Hoopeston, IL Computer Programming & Web Design AAS Ashton C. Sawyer Catlin, IL Psychology/Sociology AA Lacey Jo Steinbaugh Georgetown, IL Elementary Education AA Donna Marie Thomas Danville, IL Accounting AAS Leslie Ann Van Camp Catlin, IL Early Childhood Child Care AAS Bernard W. Walkup Kentland, IN Radiologic Technology AAS

Students with a 3.750-3.999 GPA will graduate with the magna cum laude designation and will wear a gold tassel and gold cord. Those with a GPA of 3.50-3.749 will have the designation of cum laude and will wear a gold tassel. All graduates of distinction will be recognized during the commencement ceremony.

The graduation ceremony will take place on Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m. on DACC’s YouTube channel. The students recognized during the ceremony earned their Associate degrees and certificates during the Fall 2019, Spring and Summer 2020 semesters.