DACC announces graduates honored with summa cum laude designation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College will be holding their virtual commencement ceremony on Friday to honor more than 400 graduates.
Officials said of those 400 students, 16 will graduate with the summa cum laude designation. This means the student has a “cumulative grade-point average of 4.000.” In addition to the designation, the graduate received a gold tassel, gold cord and a medallion.
The students who received this honor are:
|Dalton Ross Beddow
|Catlin, IL
|Criminal Justice AA
|Jacob R. Bergstedt
|Hoopeston, IL
|Philosophy AA
|Annabella Falanga
|Torre Del Greco, Italy
|Physical Therapy AA
|Maria Francesca Falanga
|Torre Del Greco, Italy
|Interior Design AA
|Kari Jo Free
|Danville, IL
|Nursing AAS
|Dylann C. Hall
|Georgetown, IL
|Pre-Vet/Animal Science AGS
|Steffanie A. Higgins
|Danville, IL
|Business Admin. Technology AAS
|Garrett Joseph Lashuay
|Oakwood, IL
|Health & Physical Ed. AA
|Sarah A. Nehring
|Peoria, IL
|Health Information Technology AAS
|Tracie Toinette Sanders
|Danville, IL
|Accounting AAS
|Victoria Santillana
|Hoopeston, IL
|Computer Programming & Web Design AAS
|Ashton C. Sawyer
|Catlin, IL
|Psychology/Sociology AA
|Lacey Jo Steinbaugh
|Georgetown, IL
|Elementary Education AA
|Donna Marie Thomas
|Danville, IL
|Accounting AAS
|Leslie Ann Van Camp
|Catlin, IL
|Early Childhood Child Care AAS
|Bernard W. Walkup
|Kentland, IN
|Radiologic Technology AAS
Students with a 3.750-3.999 GPA will graduate with the magna cum laude designation and will wear a gold tassel and gold cord. Those with a GPA of 3.50-3.749 will have the designation of cum laude and will wear a gold tassel. All graduates of distinction will be recognized during the commencement ceremony.
The graduation ceremony will take place on Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m. on DACC’s YouTube channel. The students recognized during the ceremony earned their Associate degrees and certificates during the Fall 2019, Spring and Summer 2020 semesters.