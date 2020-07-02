Children set up lemonade stand to help area families

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA)– Three friends who were enjoying their summer in decided to come out for a good cause.

Fourth grader Vinny Vespa decided to start a lemonade stand, donating the proceeds to help kids in his area who are at risk of going hungry.

“It’s for Titan Fuel raising money for children of Chatham,” Vespa said as he handed a glass of lemonade to a neighborhood jogger.

Titan Fuel is the Ball-Chatham School District’s food service program. It normally does not run in the summer but teachers say the program is needed to help families now more than ever.

“Where we are at right now, there’s a strong need. Unfortunately, due to the circumstances over the shelter in place, a lot of families are displaced. A lot of families are in different places right now, so we are fortunate in our community to have so many people that can offer the assistance,” said fourth grader teacher John Fletcher.

Vespa brought his friends, fifth graders Ethan Wolf and Eli Hutchison, along to join him in his efforts.

Keeping social distancing in mind, the group has gained some fans and repeat customers. Though the boys are just getting started, they are looking forward to bringing in more cash.

“We have made profits for titan fuel, over 100 dollars. How much do you guys want to make, do you have a goal? I think it should be 200 dollars,” Hutchison said.

While teachers are proud of the money the boys have raised, they hope this fundraiser will inspire other communities to do their part as well. Titan Fuel is asking families in Chatham to visit their Facebook page if they are interested in setting up their own stand.